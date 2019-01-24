JANESVILLE

The Rock County Job Center is offering employment services for residents who have lost jobs because of cutbacks and business closings in the Janesville area.

These services will help individuals locate new employment opportunities and offer assistance in obtaining new employment.

Available assistance and services include skill level assessments, job search assistance, training and retraining, financial literacy, unemployment applications, referrals and coordination with other programs, workforce preparation, English language education, internships, and work experience programs.

For more information, contact career specialist Samantha Larsen at 608-741-3511 or s.wegner@jobcenter.org.