JANESVILLE
The Rock County Hall of Honor Committee is accepting nominations for the hall.
The Hall of Honor was created to recognize people from Rock County who made significant contributions to the county and its residents.
A selection committee will review nominations and offer recommendations to the Rock County Board of Supervisors for confirmation. An induction ceremony will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22 or 29, at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
Nomination forms are available at www.co.rock.wi.us/hall-of-honor-committee. Completed forms should be emailed to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us or mailed to the Rock County Board Chair, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
Residents can also request mailed nomination forms by calling the county administrator’s office at 608-757-5510. Forms are due Friday, July 16.
Only nominations received using these forms will be accepted. Nominations submitted in previous years must be resubmitted for consideration.