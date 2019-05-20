LAKE GENEVA

The Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM experts will hold Summer Star Parties from 7 to 10 p.m. one Thursday each month at the Riviera Ballroom, 851 Wrigley Drive.

Each night, adults and children can partake in activities based on a theme regarding outer space. Black holes will be the focus on May 30 and June 27; the Apollo Program's 50th anniversary will be celebrated July 25; and space travel will be discussed Aug. 29.

Planetarium shows will run every half hour.

Tickets cost $10 per person in advance or $12 at the door. Family passes are available for $28 in advance and $32 at the door. The passes cover admission for two adults and four children under 18.

To register or for more information, visit www.glaseducation.org.

