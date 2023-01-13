Reunion planned for Craig High School Class of 1983 GAZETTE STAFF Jan 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—Craig High School’s Class of 1983 will hold a class reunion in early August, according to a news release.The reunion is planned for Saturday, Aug. 5, at Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St.Information about the gathering is available on the Craig High School Class of 83 Reunion Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to to share reunion information with classmates.For questions or more information, call Class of 1983 President Robin Kimball Eisenbeis at 919-306-8145. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Staffing from scratch: Hy-Vee hiring hundreds of employees for new Janesville store set to open in February Police: Parker High School staff member choked by student, treated at hospital Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Janesville Police Department announces new hires Beloit Pearl Harbor veteran Stan Van Hoose dies at 102 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Public record for Dec. 20, 2022