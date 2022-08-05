Residents can clear aquatic invasive species on Aug. 20 at Kiwanis Pond Gazette staff Aug 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Rock River Coalition invites residents to search for aquatic invasive species on Snapshot Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Kiwanis Pond.Participants will learn about aquatic invasive species, the harm they cause and how residents can clear and prevent invasive species, according to a coalition news release.Volunteers will clear the Kiwanis Pond from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Training will be provided at the event and offered virtually before the event. Residents ages eight and older can participate, but minors must be accompanied by an adult, according to the release.Information collected during the event will be sent to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to inform and guide monitoring and response efforts, according to the news release.Registration is required by Aug. 14.Snapshot Day is coordinated in partnership by UW-Madison Division of Extension, River Alliance of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin DNR, according to the release.For more information, visit wateractionvolunteers.org/events. For questions, email addie@rockrivercoalition.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's sign, forgotten for generations, emerges in remodel On cloud nine: Van Galder claims record-tying ninth city golf championship Death notices for Aug. 1, 2022 Death notices for Aug. 2, 2022 Janesville rallies behind youth baseball team headed to Cal Ripken World Series Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022