JANESVILLE
The Janesville American Association of University Women will offer a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, with state Rep. Shelia Stubbs.
Stubbs, D-Madison, will give her presentation “Opportunities to Listen: A Conversation with a Black Woman.” Her presentation will give insight on the perspective of a Black woman who has experience implementing policies that combat racial injustices.
Stubbs currently serves as co-chair of the Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities and as chair of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus. Stubbs’ work has helped implement crisis intervention teams and acknowledged racism in public health.
For more information or to receive a Zoom invitation, email csalinas3767@gmail.com.