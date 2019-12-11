Rep. Amy Loudenbeck will hold office hours Friday, Jan. 10, at two locations in Walworth County.

Loudenbeck will meet individually with constituents to answer questions and discuss their concerns. New editions of the state highway map and blue book will also be available during office hours.

Scheduled times are:

10 to 11:30 a.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

2 to 2:30 p.m. at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Drive, Fontana.

For questions about office hours, email danielle.zimmerman@legis.wi.gov.