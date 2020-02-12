JANESVILLE
Rep. Debra Kolste will be the guest speaker at the AAUW meeting and program Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St.
Kolste will give a presentation on “Tackling Women’s Health Issues at the State Capitol.” She will touch on topics such as how state government is responding to women’s needs, mental health care in the state, BadgerCare and how women are affected, and how residents can advocate for women’s health issues. Kolste will also discuss her goals for the next legislative session.
The program starts at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
AAUW is a nonprofit organization that advances equality for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
For more information, call Pat Phillips at 608-436-3050.