JANESVILLE
Rental plots are available for the 2019 season at the Rock County Community Garden located off Highway 14.
Plots are 20 by 25 feet and cost $35 each or $60 for two. The garden opens from early May to late October, weather depending.
Forms and regulations are accessible at rock.uwex.edu/horticulture/rental-plots.
For more information, call Tara Hanley at 608-757-5066.
