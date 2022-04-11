EVANSVILLE

Registration is now open for the Evansville High School 70s Decade Reunion planned for Saturday, July 2, at the Red Barn, 7530 N. County M.

The reunion is open to all 1970-79 Evansville High School graduates. Former teachers, staff and coaches will attend, as will classmates from the late 1960s and early 1980s.

Registration costs $25 per person and covers admission to the Red Barn, dinner and the dance. Walk-in guests are welcome, but registration is encouraged.

Registration forms are available on the EHS 70s Decade Reunion Facebook page.

Class representatives will email registration forms upon request. Checks should be made out to “Class of 1971 Reunion” and sent to Deanna McCullick Elmer at 306 S. Fifth St., Evansville.

Venmo payments will also be accepted. Contact Mike Olmsted at mnolmsted@charter.net for information.

