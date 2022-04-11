Registration opens for the Evansville High School 70s Decade Reunion Gazette staff Apr 11, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSVILLERegistration is now open for the Evansville High School 70s Decade Reunion planned for Saturday, July 2, at the Red Barn, 7530 N. County M.The reunion is open to all 1970-79 Evansville High School graduates. Former teachers, staff and coaches will attend, as will classmates from the late 1960s and early 1980s.Registration costs $25 per person and covers admission to the Red Barn, dinner and the dance. Walk-in guests are welcome, but registration is encouraged.Registration forms are available on the EHS 70s Decade Reunion Facebook page.Class representatives will email registration forms upon request. Checks should be made out to “Class of 1971 Reunion” and sent to Deanna McCullick Elmer at 306 S. Fifth St., Evansville.Venmo payments will also be accepted. Contact Mike Olmsted at mnolmsted@charter.net for information. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022