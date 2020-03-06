JANESVILLE
Early registration for the annual Janesville Morning Rotary Pie Ride is open until June 19.
Bicyclists of all performance levels can choose between a 5K, 20K, 50K or 100K route through southern Wisconsin. Trails will be marked, paved and have multiple rest stops with food and drinks.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, and begins at Lion’s Beach, 1401 Palmer Drive.
Riders will receive a shirt and a piece of pie after crossing the finish line.
Registration is $30 for individuals and $70 for families before June 19. Registration costs rise to $40 for individuals and $80 for families on ride day.
Bicyclists will start the 100K route at 7 a.m. and all other routes begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration opens for all riders at 6 a.m.
Participants must wear helmets. Parking will be available at Dawson Ball Fields.
For more information, visit pieride.org.