BELOIT

American Heart Association volunteers are knitting and accepting hats for newborns at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road, throughout February.

The donated hats are part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts project to raise awareness of congenital heart defects in infants and heart disease.

Hats must be red and made of cotton or acrylic yarn. Only simple hat patterns will be accepted as bows and buttons are safety hazards.

For more information on how to knit and donate hats, visit heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts.