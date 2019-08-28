WHITEWATER

An electronic recycling event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, in downtown Whitewater.

Residents can drop off electronics in the parking lot across from the City Municipal Building at 312 W. Whitewater St.

Larger electronics have a recycling cost, including $20 for televisions, $10 for tube televisions, and $5 for microwaves and large exercise equipment. Payments can be made by cash or check.

All other electronics will be accepted at no cost.

Employees from Midwest Computer Recycling Inc. will be available to assist with drop-off.