BELOIT

Amy Masterson will hold fundraising raffles to benefit the Alzheimer's Association starting at noon Saturday, May 11, at The Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave.

Masterson’s mother died from Alzheimer’s after battling the disease for nine years. Since then, Masterson and her sister Nikki have organized fundraisers and events to support research into the disease.

More than $1,000 in donated prizes will be awarded to winners of the meat, basket and 50/50 raffles.

All proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s Association's care, support and research programs.