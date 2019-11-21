JANESVILLE

YWCA Rock County is accepting nominations for the 2020 Racial Justice Award.

This award recognizes an organization or individual who actively works to promote racial equality and end racism. Last year’s recipient was Janesville Police Chief David Moore.

Nomination forms are available online at ywcarockcounty.org or at the YWCA Rock County office at 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville.

Forms must be returned by Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The award will be presented during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event Saturday, Jan. 11, at Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G, Janesville.

For more information about the award, contact Vicki Brown at 608-752-5448, ext. 218 or vbrown@ywcarockco.com.