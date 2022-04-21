Puttin' Pals gold league to hold organizational meeting on April 27 Gazette staff Apr 21, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Puttin’ Pals women’s golf league will hold an organizational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Riverside Golf Course Club House, 2100 Golf Course Road.The league is a nine-hole women’s league open to players of all levels. League plays starts at 8 a.m. on May 4 at Blackhawk Golf Course.Coffee and donuts will be provided.For more information, email C. Statler at cstatler.cs@gmail.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members Death notices for April 15, 2022 $96 million plan for new jail, other facility upgrades gets a yes from Rock County Board Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022