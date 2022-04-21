JANESVILLE

The Puttin’ Pals women’s golf league will hold an organizational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Riverside Golf Course Club House, 2100 Golf Course Road.

The league is a nine-hole women’s league open to players of all levels. League plays starts at 8 a.m. on May 4 at Blackhawk Golf Course.

Coffee and donuts will be provided.

For more information, email C. Statler at cstatler.cs@gmail.com.

