BELOIT

The national Project Linus Blanket Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Road.

Volunteers will make fleece-tie blankets from 9 a.m. to noon for sick or traumatized children in the community. Participants are welcome to bring their own materials, fleece fabric and scissors to craft the blankets.

The project also accepts donations of blankets, fabric, materials and money.

For more information, email Jana Dirksen at beloit.janesvilleprojectlinus@gmail.com or visit projectlinus.org.