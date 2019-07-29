JANESVILLE

Project 16:49 is hosting a back-to-school collection drive until Saturday, Aug. 24, according to a news release from the organization.

Items collected during the drive will benefit unaccompanied homeless teens in the community.

Acceptable donation items include grab-and-go foods, TracFones, personal hygiene items, and gift cards for emergencies and basic needs.

Donators may also mail gift cards or financial donations to Project 16:49 at 2911 Carrousel Lane.

Collection bins are available at these locations:

Anytime Fitness, 2600 Humes Road and 2315 W. Court St., Janesville.

Basics Cooperative, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville.

Citrus Café, 208 S. Main St., Janesville.

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville.

Kealy’s Café, 1010 N. Washington Ave., Janesville.

Indigo Salon and Spa, 4323 Milton Ave., Janesville.

Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville.

Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.

Casey’s General Store, 2350 Cranston Road, Beloit.

Family Video, 905 Henry Ave. and 1402 Liberty Ave., Beloit.

Stateline Family YMCA, 501 Third St., Beloit.

Dave’s Ace Hardware, 430 S. John Paul Road, Milton.

Milton Library, 430 E. High St., Milton.

Pene Jenta, 613 W. Madison Ave., Milton.

Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.

Edgerton Pharmacy, 1011 N. Main St., Edgerton.

To host a collection drive or to arrange drop-offs of large donations, call Project 16:49 at 608-314-5501.