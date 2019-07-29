JANESVILLE
Project 16:49 is hosting a back-to-school collection drive until Saturday, Aug. 24, according to a news release from the organization.
Items collected during the drive will benefit unaccompanied homeless teens in the community.
Acceptable donation items include grab-and-go foods, TracFones, personal hygiene items, and gift cards for emergencies and basic needs.
Donators may also mail gift cards or financial donations to Project 16:49 at 2911 Carrousel Lane.
Collection bins are available at these locations:
- Anytime Fitness, 2600 Humes Road and 2315 W. Court St., Janesville.
- Basics Cooperative, 1711 Lodge Drive, Janesville.
- Citrus Café, 208 S. Main St., Janesville.
- Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville.
- Kealy’s Café, 1010 N. Washington Ave., Janesville.
- Indigo Salon and Spa, 4323 Milton Ave., Janesville.
- Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville.
- Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville.
- Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.
- Casey’s General Store, 2350 Cranston Road, Beloit.
- Family Video, 905 Henry Ave. and 1402 Liberty Ave., Beloit.
- Stateline Family YMCA, 501 Third St., Beloit.
- Dave’s Ace Hardware, 430 S. John Paul Road, Milton.
- Milton Library, 430 E. High St., Milton.
- Pene Jenta, 613 W. Madison Ave., Milton.
- Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.
- Edgerton Pharmacy, 1011 N. Main St., Edgerton.
To host a collection drive or to arrange drop-offs of large donations, call Project 16:49 at 608-314-5501.