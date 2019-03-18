The Historical Society of Walworth & Big Foot Prairie will hold a dinner and history program at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Starline Factory, 306 W. Front St., Harvard, Illinois.

A program on the history of Northwestern Military & Naval Academy will be presented by Chris Jacobson Brookes, daughter of the academy’s former superintendent, the late Col. James Howard Jacobson.

An exhibit on the academy will be open during the social hour. The buffet dinner starts at 6 p.m., with the presentation afterward.

Admission is $40. Send payment and reservations by Wednesday, April 3, to the Historical Society of Walworth & Big Foot Prairie, P.O. Box 336, Walworth, WI 53184.

For more information, call 262-275-2426.

