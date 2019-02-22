EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, 11101 N. Sherman Road, will hold a presentation on skin conditions at noon Tuesday, March 12.
General surgeon Dr. Pierre Charles will present “Cysts, Lumps, Bumps and Your Skin.” Participants will learn about symptoms of skin conditions and what to expect when a lesion needs to be removed.
Registration for the event begins at 11:45 a.m.
For more information, visit edgertonhospital.com.
