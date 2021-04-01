JANESVILLE
Weekly online Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshops begin May 5.
This six-week course is designed to teach caregivers how to take care of themselves and consider their well-being while caring for others.
Courses run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from May 5 to June 9. Workshops will be led by Teena Monk-Gerber of Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and Cori Marsh of the Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Registration is required by April 28. A suggested donation of $10 will be welcomed.
For more information or to register, call 608-757-5309 or email lisa.messer@co.rock.wi.us.