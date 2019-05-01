ELKHORN

“Rethinking Poverty” simulations will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 15, at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St.

Participants will engage in four 15-minutes simulations on what living on a low income is like. Each simulation represents one week in which participants are given a limited budget to maintain a home and provide for a family.

The purpose of the program is to understand and sympathize with obstacles experienced by low-income families.

Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call 262-741-4951 or email amanda.kostman@wisc.edu.