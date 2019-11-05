ELKHORN
The Elkhorn School District will host a poverty simulation experience from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St.
These simulations allow residents to experience budgeting and other problems those living on a limited income deal with. Participants will be challenged to maintain a weekly budget a low-income in four separate 15-minute sessions.
Space is limited and registration is required.
To register, call 262-741-4951 or email amanda.kostman@wisc.edu.