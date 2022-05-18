BELOIT

Grinnell Hall Senior Center will hold an annual spring plant sale and Nellie’s Nook sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 19 to 21, at the center, 631 Bluff St.

A variety of plants will be on sale including indoor and outdoor, cacti, vegetables, flowering, exotic, succulents and more.

People knowledgeable about plants will be available to help customers select plants and offer advice on proper care for those plants.

Items from Nellie’s Nook will also be on sale including purses, scarves, jewelry, home décor and greeting cards.

