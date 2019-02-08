JANESVILLE

A planning meeting for team captains for the CROP Hunger Walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive.

The walk raises money to help end hunger and poverty. The event is celebrating its 50th anniversary, so the planning committee hopes to raise $50,000 and donate 25 percent of the proceeds to ECHO. Remaining proceeds will go to Church World Service, a faith-based organization that fights hunger and poverty worldwide.

Team captains will receive recruiting materials for distribution during the meeting.

The 50th CROP Hunger Walk will kick off at 1:30 p.m. April 28 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.

For more information, call Carolyn Brandeen at 608-754-7004 or Kathy Holcombe at 608-752-8117, email cropjanesville@charter.net or visit crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi.