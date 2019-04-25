JANESVILLE

The grand opening of the Jim Clark Memorial Pickleball Courts will kick off at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Riverside Park, 2200 Parkside Drive.

Residents can celebrate with a free pickleball clinic featuring Neil Friedenberg and Del Kaus at 1 p.m., competitive games at 2 p.m., and a presentation and refreshments at 4 p.m..

Clinic participants must register by contacting Parks Director Cullen Slapak at 608-373-3406 or slapakc@ci.janesville.wi.us.

The event is hosted by the Janesville Parks Division and the Janesville Pickleball Club.

For more information, call the parks division at 608-373-3406.