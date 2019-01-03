FORT ATKINSON

The Humane Society of Jefferson County will partner with Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic on two pet care workshops in January at the humane society offices, W6127 Kiesling Road.

New dog owners can learn what to expect in the first few weeks and months of ownership at a workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. The workshop will cover topics such as socialization, exercise, nutrition, manners, house training and recognizing the causes of fearful or defensive aggression.

The second workshop starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, and covers dental hygiene for pets. Owners will learn how to maintain good dental hygiene and will review health problems brought on by poor dental care. Participants will receive free in-home dental care supplies.

The workshops are free, but donations are welcome. Pets are not allowed to attend.

For more information or to register, call the humane society at 920-674-2048.

