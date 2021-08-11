Sorry, an error occurred.
EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services has added a women’s pelvic health program to its physical therapy department, according to a hospital news release.
Women can seek treatment at the hospital if they are experiencing:
A physician referral is needed for an initial evaluation. For help obtaining a referral, call the hospital at 608-884-1390.
The pelvic health program is led by Dr. Raj Iyer, who has been practicing medicine for 12 years and earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Oakland University in suburban Detroit.
For more information about the program, visit edgertonhospital.com.
