JANESVILLE

The statewide Safe Schools, Safe Communities Conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave.

Guest speakers and workshops by regional experts will give participants tools and connections to create and support inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students.

Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change and the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools are accepting workshop proposals for the conference. Forms are available at gsafewi.org.

Participation costs $145 per person. Scholarships are available for people who plan to attend.

For more information or to register, visit GSAFE’s website or contact Brian J. at 608-661-4141 or brianj@gsafewi.org.