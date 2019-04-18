JANESVILLE

The Parker High School Class of 1979 is holding 40th reunion events on Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20.

Parker High School 1979 graduates can tour the renovated high school on Friday before an informal gathering at 8 p.m. at the Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington Ave.

Saturday events begins with a guided walking tour of downtown Janesville’s ARISE-sponsored projects such as the town square, interactive water feature, festival street and public art pieces.

Dinner and a social gathering follows downtown tours at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. The meal costs $40 per person and reservations are required by Thursday, June 6.

Checks should be sent to Janesville Parker Class of 1979, Attn. PHS Reunion Committee, 4618 W. County A, Janesville.

For more information, visit the George S. Parker Class of 1979 Facebook page.