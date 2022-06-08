Paramedic program registration closes at end of the month Gazette staff Jun 8, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLERegistration for Mercyhealth’s paramedic program will close June 30, according to a Mercyhealth news release.Students must be at least 18 years old and be a high school graduate or have a GED. Participants must also have a valid license as an EMT or higher.The program meets requirements for paramedic education as recommended by the U.S. Department of Transportation and required by the state of Wisconsin, according to the release.The program runs from August 2022-23 and includes small class sizes, simulations and direct physician involvement, according to the news release.For more information or to register, visit mercyhealthsystem.org/paramedic-program. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer suing city of Janesville over downtown apartment occupancy for people with disabilities Death notices for June 3, 2022 DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site ‘Splitting into 400 different paths’: Craig High School celebrates its Class of 2022 graduates Welder and artist Richard Lazcano of Janesville to become permanent fixture of downtown with larger-than-life eagle statue Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022