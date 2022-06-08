JANESVILLE

Registration for Mercyhealth’s paramedic program will close June 30, according to a Mercyhealth news release.

Students must be at least 18 years old and be a high school graduate or have a GED. Participants must also have a valid license as an EMT or higher.

The program meets requirements for paramedic education as recommended by the U.S. Department of Transportation and required by the state of Wisconsin, according to the release.

The program runs from August 2022-23 and includes small class sizes, simulations and direct physician involvement, according to the news release.

For more information or to register, visit mercyhealthsystem.org/paramedic-program.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you