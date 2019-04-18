BELOIT

The Roy Chapman Andrews Society will honor paleontologist Neil Shubin at an awards event at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Wilson Theatre in Mayer Hall at Beloit College, 700 College St.

Shubin will receive the 2019 Distinguished Explorer Award and give an acceptance lecture titled “Finding Your Inner Fish.” The lecture focuses on the connections between human anatomy and structures in the fish that first ventured on land.

A fundraising dinner honoring Shubin will follow the lecture at the Sanger Center for the Sciences on campus.

Reservations and payment for the dinner are required by Friday, April 19, at roychapmanandrewssociety.org.

For questions or more information, email ruth@roychapmanandrewssociety.org.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.