BELOIT

The Roy Chapman Andrews Society will honor paleontologist Neil Shubin at an awards event at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Wilson Theatre in Mayer Hall at Beloit College, 700 College St.

Shubin will receive the 2019 Distinguished Explorer Award and give an acceptance lecture titled “Finding Your Inner Fish.” The lecture focuses on the connections between human anatomy and structures in the fish that first ventured on land.

A fundraising dinner honoring Shubin will follow the lecture at the Sanger Center for the Sciences on campus.

Reservations and payment for the dinner are required by Friday, April 19, at roychapmanandrewssociety.org.

For questions or more information, email ruth@roychapmanandrewssociety.org.