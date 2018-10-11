DELAVAN

The Pajama-Rama fundraiser will accept donations of new children's pajamas from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 17, at Old National Bank, 500 E. Walworth Ave.

Donations will be distributed to New Beginnings APFV, Twin Oaks Shelter, Pregnancy Helpline and the Tree House.

Other local Delavan business will accept pajama donations until Nov. 16. Drop-off sites include:

  • Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave.
  • Blackhawk Community Credit Union, 1116 Geneva St.
  • Bradley’s Department Store, 222 E. Walworth Ave.
  • Hair Expressions, 1034 Ann St., Suite A.
  • Piggly Wiggly, 1414 Geneva St.
  • Renew Chiropractic, 104 E. Walworth Ave., No. 2.
  • Town Bank, 820 Geneva St.

The Delavan Lioness Club is sponsoring the event.

For more information, call Terri at 728-9223.

