DELAVAN

The Delavan Lioness Club is holding its annual Pajama-Rama clothing drive.

New children’s pajamas will be accepted. Clothes will be donated to the Infant Child Ministry at Christ Episcopal Church, New Beginnings, Twin Oaks Shelter, New Day Women’s Clinic and The Tree House.

The club will hold a final clothing drive from 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 30.

Collection is open now until Friday, Nov. 29, at these Delavan locations:

Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave.

Blackhawk Community Credit Union, 1116 Geneva St.

Bradley’s Department Store, 222 E. Walworth Ave.

Hair Expressions, 1034 Ann St.

Old National Bank, 500 W. Walworth Ave.

Piggly Wiggly, 1414 Geneva St.

Renew Chiropractic, 104 E. Walworth Ave.

Town Bank, 820 Geneva St.

For more information, call Terri at 608-728-9223.