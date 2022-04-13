JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army “Others” Benefit Lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road.

The keynote speaker will be former NFL player Ray McElroy and some testimonials will be given from residents helped by Salvation Army programs.

The Salvation Army will also present Jay Cipra, CEO and President of The Broaster Company, with the Others Award for his volunteering efforts at the event.

Donations and sponsorships received during the lunch will help fund programs such as rent assistance, emergency services, youth programs, meal programs and food pantries in Beloit and Janesville.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you