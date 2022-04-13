"Others" Benefit Lunch planned for April 27 at Glen Erin Golf Club Gazette staff Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Salvation Army “Others” Benefit Lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road.The keynote speaker will be former NFL player Ray McElroy and some testimonials will be given from residents helped by Salvation Army programs.The Salvation Army will also present Jay Cipra, CEO and President of The Broaster Company, with the Others Award for his volunteering efforts at the event.Donations and sponsorships received during the lunch will help fund programs such as rent assistance, emergency services, youth programs, meal programs and food pantries in Beloit and Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022