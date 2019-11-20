The Rock County Land Conservation Department is still taking orders for its annual tree and shrub sale, according to a news release from the department.

Trees and shrubs will be in bare-root seedlings in single-species bundles. Bundles are available in groupings of 10 for $20, 25 for $27.50 and 50 for $50 plus tax.

Distribution will be held in mid-April, according to the release.

Tree protectors and root dip planting gel are also available for purchase.

For an order from or more information, call 608-754-6617, ext. 3 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale.