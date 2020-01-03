JANESVILLE

The Rock County Land Conservation Department is accepting orders for its tree and shrub sale, according to a department news release.

Plants come in single species units and cost $20 for 10, $27.50 for 25 or $50 for 50 bundles. Tree protectors and root dip planting gel will also be available for purchase.

Distribution is planned for mid-April, according to the release.

Order forms are available at www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale or call 68-754-6617, ext. 3 during normal business hours.