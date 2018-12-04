The Rock County Land Conservation Department is accepting orders for its annual tree and shrub sale.
The department has a limited number of plants available in single-species bundles of 10 for $20, 25 for $27.50 or 50 for $50.
Seedlings are bare root and will be ready for pickup in April. Root dip planting gel and 4-foot tree protectors are also available for sale.
Order forms can be obtained by calling 608-754-6617, ext. 3, emailing pakes@co.rock.wi.us with the subject line “trees” or by visiting www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale.
