JANESVILLE

The House of Mercy Homeless Center will hold a volunteer open house at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at its facility, 320 Lincoln St.

Participants can tour the center and learn about volunteer opportunities. Volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

House of Mercy hosts an open house every third Tuesday of each month.

For more information, call the center manager at 608-754-0045.