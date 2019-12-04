WHITEWATER

The online silent auction “When Young Gets Older: Raising Funds for the Future of Young Auditorium” will open from Dec. 10 to 18.

Funds raised during the auction will help finance necessary upgrades to the Young Auditorium theater and event spaces.

Items up for auction include a weeklong stay in Door County, weekend passes to Country Thunder, signed Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears merchandise, and wine tasting events.

All items will be on display in the auditorium lobby Dec. 18 during the “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre” show.

The auction begins online at 9 a.m. Tuesday and concludes during the post-show reception Dec. 18.

To view or bid on auction items, visit 32auctions.com/youngauditorium.

For more information or to buy tickets for the show, visit youngauditorium.com.