The Herb Kohl Foundation is accepting online applications for its Excellence Scholarship.

Scholarships valued at $10,000 each will be presented to 100 high school students planning to attend a college, university, or vocational or technical school after graduation.

Applicants must be Wisconsin residents and in the Class of 2020. Scholarship winners will be chosen based on their academic achievements, school and community activities, leadership, and citizenship.

Winners will be selected by a state-level panel made up of representatives from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, education-related associations, and community representatives.

Applications are due Nov. 5 for public school students and Nov. 26 for religious, independent and home-schooled students.

For more information or an application form, visit kohleducation.org/studentexcellence.