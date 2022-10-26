ONEHOPE wine tasting fundraiser registration closes Oct. 27 GAZETTE STAFF Oct 26, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The annual ONEHOPE wine tasting fundraiser will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St.A representative from ONEHOPE will attend to lead participants through tastings and offer pairing suggestions. Appetizers will be provided.Participation is limited to75 people. Registration is required by Oct. 27.For more information or to reserve a spot, call 608-754-4544 or visit signup.com/go/nLfyDLJ. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Court listings for Oct. 17-23, 2022 Janesville health care providers see RSV on the rise here in children Janesville School District lowers tax rate, expects no state aid increase Milton school tax rate lower than last year, but financial challenges loom Janesville conference will examine future of worker transportation Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Oct. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022