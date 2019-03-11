JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army of Rock County will host the fundraising Others Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 1 at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 1716 W. Airport Road.

The event aims to showcase the Salvation Army’s work and programs that benefit the community. The guest speaker will be John Landsteiner, a member of the U.S. men's curling team that won the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Tickets cost $40 per person and include a catered lunch. Reservations are required by April 15.

To make reservations or for more information, call 608-757-8300 or email Patrice_gabower@usc.salvationarmy.org.

