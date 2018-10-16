JANESVILLE

Mercyhealth is holding a nursing career day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 30 and 31, at its Janesville and Lake Geneva locations.

Local high school juniors and seniors interested in nursing careers can chat with Mercyhealth nurses and college representatives from Wisconsin and Illinois. Information on nursing programs at various universities will be provided.

Staff members from Mercyhealth human resources will also be available to discuss students’ benefits and tuition options.

The first career day will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 Highway 67, Lake Geneva.

The second career event is Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville.

For more information, visit MercyNursing.org or contact Shelia Pavich at 262-245-2250 or spavich@mhemail.org.

