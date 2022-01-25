JANESVILLE

The Janesville Noon Rotary Club is accepting community grant applications until Feb. 28, according to a club news release.

Organizations or groups of individuals can receive a $1,000 grant to help fund a specific activity, project or program to benefit Janesville residents.

Applications will be reviewed by a grant committee. Six winners will be selected and presented to the board to be confirmed at the next board meeting.

Grants will be awarded in March, according to the news release.

Applications can be submitted by emailing janesvillerotary@gmail.com or mailed through USPS to Box 301, Janesville 53547.

For more information or to download the grant application, visit janesvillerotary.org.

