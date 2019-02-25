A Walworth County nonprofit is offering three $1,000 scholarships for county residents studying special education.

Walworth County ARC “promotes the general welfare of the developmentally disabled” and also works with related programs, according to a news release.

One scholarship is for a graduating high school senior going into the field. The second is for an adult who is furthering his or her education, and the third scholarship is for someone with special needs who is continuing his or her education.

Applications are available at Walworth County high schools, according to the release. Those who are interested also can request applications by calling Janet Kelly at 262-725-6404 or writing to P.O. Box 563, Elkhorn, WI 53121.

The deadline is April 20.