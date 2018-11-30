JANESVILLE
Craig High School is accepting nominations of outstanding alumni for its Alumni Honor Wall.
Residents are encouraged to submit nominations of Craig graduates who have made a difference in their communities through their careers, vocations or sacrifices.
Nomination forms are available on the Craig High School website, and the submission deadline is Dec. 31.
The honorees will be revealed at the 2019 honor wall induction ceremony April 5.
For more information, contact Tricia Jones at 608-743-5210 or tjones@janesville.k12.wi.us.
