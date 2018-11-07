DELAVAN
As part of a policy change, Aram Public Library no longer will charge overdue fines on children’s and teen materials that are checked out from the library.
Patrons instead will be billed replacement fees for items that are more than 28 days overdue, and they will not be allowed to check out more materials until overdue items are returned. Borrowers can renew items by calling the library or logging into their online accounts.
If a patron owes more than $25 in replacement fees for more than six weeks, his or her account will be sent to a collection agency.
The change in policy is temporary and will be revisited after a year, when the library board will evaluate it and determine whether to keep it or expand it.
For more information, call the library at 262-728-3111.
