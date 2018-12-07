JEFFERSON
The Humane Society of Jefferson County will offer a new dog workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the community education room at the humane society, W6127 Kiesling Road.
New dog owners will learn what to expect in the first weeks and months of owning a dog. Topics include nutrition, manners, socialization, house training and exercise.
The workshop is free, but donations are welcome. Pets are not allowed at the workshop.
For more information or to register, call 920-374-2048.
