ELKHORN
New Beginnings APFV is seeking donations to help with renovations for its new location at 20 N. Church St., according to an organization news release.
The building was a donation from Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Dr. Edward Kapustka and the Grout Family Trust, but roof renovation is needed, according to the release.
New Beginning counselors, staff, emergency support staff and administration offices will be housed at this location. A new roof will ensure private counseling rooms and spaces will be safe for use.
“We are asking for donation to make our new home even better,” the organization executive director Suzi Schoenhoft said in the release. “Every little bit helps.”
To learn more or to donate, visit newbeginningswalworth.com.